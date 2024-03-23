Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after buying an additional 325,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 734,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

