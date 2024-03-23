Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on K

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,021,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.