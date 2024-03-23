Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

IBM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.90.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.