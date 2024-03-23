Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average of $153.06. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

