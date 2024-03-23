Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $969,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,839 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUD. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
BUD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
