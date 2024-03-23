Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $969,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,839 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUD. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.