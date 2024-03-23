Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $910,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,986 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.82. 1,673,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $162.75.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

