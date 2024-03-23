Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.09 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,239,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $523.92. 6,940,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.69. The stock has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

