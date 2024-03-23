Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,851 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $470,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 303,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.56. The stock had a trading volume of 374,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,222. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.95 and a fifty-two week high of $351.33.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

