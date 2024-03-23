Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,790. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

