Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,767 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $416.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

