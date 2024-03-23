Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Up 13.3%

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 195,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 85,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Prairie Provident Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.76.

About Prairie Provident Resources

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.