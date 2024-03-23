Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Up 5.5%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). Approximately 1,010,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,469,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Power Metal Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia; owns an interest in the Tati and Molopo Farms Complex projects situated in Botswana; and owns an interest in the Haneti project located in Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.