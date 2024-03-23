Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.87. 29,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 515% from the average session volume of 4,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.
Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.
