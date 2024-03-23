Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stake Raised by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Plexus makes up 3.4% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 105,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,513. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,075. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

