Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 955 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PEP opened at $172.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

