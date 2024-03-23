Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Pixelworks Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $163.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.77. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $45,890.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 22.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,631,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,219,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 207,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers visual processors integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

