Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 737,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,550 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 36.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,849 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $4.25 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $750.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

