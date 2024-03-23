Piper Sandler Boosts Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target to $35.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAL

Caleres Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $421,717.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,017,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.