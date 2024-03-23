Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $276.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.90.

PXD opened at $255.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at $19,278,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,278,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

