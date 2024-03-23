Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

