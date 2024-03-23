Philcoin (PHL) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $20.58 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Philcoin Token Trading

