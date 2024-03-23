Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0.6%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.04 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 6,581,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 44,243,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

