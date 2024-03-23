Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Trading Up 1.1%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 69,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 83,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Performance Shipping Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Institutional Trading of Performance Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSHG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 315,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Shipping

