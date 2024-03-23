Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Trading Up 1.1%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 69,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 83,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSHG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 315,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
