Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.17

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 78072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $212.68 million during the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -21.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.