Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,830 over the last ninety days. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

