PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.