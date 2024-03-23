Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.01

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.01 and last traded at $84.64, with a volume of 572143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

