Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,220

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.28) to GBX 1,220 ($15.53) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.41) to GBX 965 ($12.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 1,037.50 ($13.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,957.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 749.40 ($9.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,045.50 ($13.31). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 976.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 945.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,339.62%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

