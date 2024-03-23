Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYO
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of PAYO opened at $4.65 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Payoneer Global
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.