Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 440,388 shares of company stock worth $2,069,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.65 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

