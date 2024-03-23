Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $174.39 million and approximately $18.65 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003461 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 107.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 174,421,975 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

