Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 785.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

