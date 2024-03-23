Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 707.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,120,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,299,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 276.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 371,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 340,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 226,302 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

