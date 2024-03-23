PaLM AI (PALM) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001761 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $90.54 million and $2.35 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 1.10302426 USD and is down -14.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,677,661.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

