Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Holdings Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:CALF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. 1,936,952 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

