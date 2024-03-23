PAAL AI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.32 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $444.83 million and $7.32 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,662,821 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 798,662,821 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.55561516 USD and is down -10.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $7,709,849.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.