Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Receives Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Oxford Biomedica Price Performance
OXB stock opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £196.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of GBX 164.29 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 474.50 ($6.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.39.
About Oxford Biomedica
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.