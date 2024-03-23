Oxen Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,430.31 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Oxen has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $7,430.31 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,528.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.97 or 0.00718843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00132436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00210236 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00056561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00136181 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,213,741 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

