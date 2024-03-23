Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.06

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.06 and last traded at $165.98, with a volume of 196556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after acquiring an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,868,000 after buying an additional 447,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

