O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,066.35.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,167.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,056.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $983.12. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.