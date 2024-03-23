Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 2.2%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.77 and last traded at $132.10. Approximately 5,968,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,170,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

