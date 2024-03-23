Oppenheimer Downgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.98. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1,218.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 973,365 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,317,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 850,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 650,692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 461,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 320,692 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $936,000. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

