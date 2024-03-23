Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.25.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OLPX

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after buying an additional 1,366,353 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 2,124,323 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Olaplex by 142.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 2,980,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $18,806,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.