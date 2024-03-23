Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $2.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.59.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 2,463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 9.21. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

