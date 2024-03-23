OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

