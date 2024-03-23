Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.98 and last traded at C$10.92. 89,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 138,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.77.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$822.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$173.30 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3296296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Brydson acquired 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,172.50. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

