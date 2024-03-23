ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

OBSV opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $974,637.50, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 173,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

