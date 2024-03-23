Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.63 and its 200 day moving average is $168.12. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

