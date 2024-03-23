Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Shares of 5,245 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,171,000 after buying an additional 188,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $223,238,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,273,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 154,021 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 49.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 628,065 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.65. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

