Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

