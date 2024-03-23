NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $244.33 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,920,000. Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $107,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

